Local Spots Making Bonding Bill List

Millions dedicated to Northland

by Matt Suoja

ST. PAUL, Minn.-Governor Mark Dayton announced a jobs bill today that could invest $1.5 billion in community infrastructure projects statewide which could lead to the creation of about 23,000 jobs in the state.

Some of the top projects locally on the list include $21,000,000 for the Duluth steam plant project, $8 million for a wellness center in Hermantown, $28 million for University of Minnesota-Duluth Chemistry building, and $10 million to upgrade Lake Superior ports.

