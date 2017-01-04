Hermantown Wellness Center Project Takes Step Closer to Needed Funding

The city requested $8 million of state funding for the $17 million project

by Matt Van Winkle

Hermantown, Minn. – The city of Hermantown received some good news today regarding one of its major projects.

Funding for the Essentia Health Regional Wellness Center was included in Gov. Mark Dayton’s bonding proposal .

The city requested $8 million of state funding for the $17 million project. Construction of the wellness center is expected to begin later this year at the old Hermantown Middle School…

Project leaders met with capital investment committees in the Minnesota house and senate nearly two years ago and say they were excited to see the wellness center on the governor’s proposal today.

“We’re ready to go,” said John Mulder, Hermantown’s City Administrator. “We’re just waiting for some legislative pieces to fall in to place, so hopefully with this governor’s proposal and if that can get passed and this sales tax can get passed then we’ll be ready to go.”

The state legislature will also decide this session if Hermantown can use a city sales tax passed by voters in November, to help fund the remainder of the project.