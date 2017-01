Hockey Night in Superior Postponed

Rescheduled for Jan. 11

by Matt Suoja

SUPERIOR, Wisc.-Hockey Night in Superior has been postponed tonight, due to below zero temperature concerns.

It has been rescheduled for Jan. 11 from 6-8 p.m. Kids will be able to skate with University of Wisconsin-Superior hockey players.

Helmets are required.

For more information, visit http://superior.pucksystems2.com/.