Lake Superior Ice Festival Coming to Superior

Preparations are Underway at Barker's Island

by Chelsee Moe

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – The Lake Superior Ice Festival is just around the corner.

For the past two years, the festival has featured a giant ice wall, but this year is a little different.

The City of Superior has opted to spread the ice around in the form of smaller sculptures, sheets and orbs.

Many of them will be sponsored by local organizations

The event takes place January 27–29th at Barker’s Island.

Andrea Crouse, a Water Resource Specialist, said “It is great to get people out and engaged in winter activities. It’s a long winter season so to find ways to enjoy it means a lot.”

The event is completely free and it is fun for all ages.