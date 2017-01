O’Neill’s Pub and Liquor Closed

Bar has been open in Superior for 23 years

by Andrew Kirov

SUPERIOR, Wis. – O’Neill’s Pub and Liquor in Superior has closed its doors for good.

The bar had been open for 23 years and was the only drive–through liquor store in Superior since moving to its new location on Tower Avenue about 10 years ago.

Owners Tom and Nancy O’Neill thanked patrons in a Facebook post and closed the bar on December 31st.