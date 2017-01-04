Tater Tot Hot Dish Burrito Now Available

Will be at Burrito Union through January 31st

by Andrew Kirov

DULUTH, Minn – The burrito is full of Minnesota comfort foods like beef, corn, green beans, cheese and of course, tater tots.

Anyone who grew up on hot dish will soon recognize the burrito’s unmistakable flavors.

“The college kids come in and have a taste of going back to their mom and dad’s house, and just something that’s comforting and something that will warm you up in the wintertime,” says Burrito Union general manager Daniel Fuhs.

“They’ll come in usually wanting their regular or their favorite usual burrito and they see the sign up here and their eyes light up. They’re just like, ‘Alright, I need a tater tot dish. Please.’” says Burrito Union utility man Myles Summers.

It’s the burrito of the month at Burrito Union and will be available through January 31st. A vegan option is also available.