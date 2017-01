Tofte Murder Trial Date Moved

Will Take Place in Spring or Early Summer

by Matt Suoja

TOFTE, Minn.-A trial that was set for next week for a man accused of shooting and killing another man at Bluefin Bay Resort in Tofte in 2015 has been delayed until late spring or early summer.

62-year-old Kirk Bigby has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Marcus Roberts of Bloomington Minnesota.

Bigby has been held on 1 million dollars bail since December of 2015.