Ashland Accident Update: Driver Goes onto Lake Superior

Issued Citation for OWI

by Matt Suoja

ASHLAND, Wis.-Yesterday morning authorities found a car that had gone over an enbankment off Johnson Road in the Township of Sanborn near Ashland, landing on the frozen shoreline of Lake Superior 15 feet below.

Various authorities responded and rescued the driver, 48-year-old Susan Malueg of Ironwood, Mich. She was later transported to a hospital.

The driver was issued a citation for operating a vehicle under the influence. She was released on a $1,500 bond. The incident remains under investigation.