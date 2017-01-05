Bag It Duluth Hopes to Reduce Waste

New campaign is launced to bring an end to the use of plastic bags in the community.

by Zach Richie

It’s estimated that one Duluth grocery store alone that nearly 1.5 million plastic bags go out its doors in one year and are only used once.

A new campaign wants to reduce that waste and create a city ordinance aimed at eliminating single use plastic bags and phase out styrofoam take-out containers.

Bag It Duluth hopes the city council takes up the issue and promotes the use of reusable and environmentally friendly take-out bags.

“Duluth is a pretty special place in that we all come together and rally, so this is our collective responsibility and we’re pretty good at working as a community to come together on a cause that just makes sense,” said Jamie Harvie, coordinator of the Bag It Duluth campaign.

Over 160 communities already have similar ordinances. Bag It Duluth will host a question and answer session about the issue with business owners on January 10th at 5:30 at Bent Paddle.

They will also host a screening of Bag It the movie at Denfeld High School on February 16th at 7:00 p.m.