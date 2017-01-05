Birkie Has a New and Permanent Start

It was a Move to Save the Future of the Race

by Lena Takada

The American Birkebeiner is just over a month away, but this year, the iconic ski race is starting from their new and permanent area.

The Birkie’s starting line had been at the Cable Union Airport for a number of years. But in a move to secure the future of the race, The American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation launched a capital campaign around 2 years ago, and raised enough money to purchase a new start area, and warming lodges along the trail.

“This really solidifies the trail its self, access to the trail and a permanent place where we know the race is going to start,” said James Bolen, the Chief of the start venue for the Birkie.

The new Birkie start and trailhead has also become a venue for events like the High school Nordic Festival, that brings hundreds of people to the area.