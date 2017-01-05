Businesses Sell Cold Weather For Dogs

by KQDS Staff

The cold temperatures aren’t just hard on humans, our pets also need to stay safe and warm this season.

Pet experts recommend bringing outside animals inside during the deep freezes, and limit their exposure to the cold. Pet stores like “A Place for Fido,” carry all kinds of cold weather pet gear, like jackets and boots for our four-legged friends just make sure they will fit your pup.

“Measurements are extremely important,” said store employee Jamie Parent. “I had a dog in yesterday, and I tried six different coats just to find the right one. If you have the dog with you to try the gear on, that’s the way to do it.”

Dogs with shorter fur will need the extra help staying warm, Parent says it’s also a good idea to dogs of all types and sizes are properly dressed for the frigid weather.