Fraser Shipyards Reaches Agreement to Improve Safety

OSHA Will Reduce Fine

by Matt Suoja

SUPERIOR, Wis.—Fraser Shipyards has reached an agreement with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration in an effort to reduce a proposed fine and improve safety.

“We appreciate the opportunity to work with OSHA and respect their oversight as well as our joint commitment to the health and safety of all workers at Fraser,” said James Farkas, President and Chief Operating Officer of Fraser Industries, which oversees Fraser Shipyards.

Last summer, OSHA proposed a $1.395 million fine for Fraser related employees exposed to lead from paint and other sources when they were refurbishing the freighter Herbert C. Jackson.

Fraser had requested a settlement conference with OSHA to discuss the findings and how Fraser would respond to them.

“The settlement agreement specifically provides that Fraser does not admit to fault or liability for the violations alleged by OSHA,” said Fraser Shipyards in a prepared release. “Further, the settlement agreement calls for reducing Fraser’s fine to $700,000 and establishing a new safety plan.”

The International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, which represents workers at Fraser, participated in the settlement conference.