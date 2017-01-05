Free Radon Test Kits to Raise Awareness

Test Kits Will be Given Out at Six Locations in Duluth Throughout the Month of January

by Brett Scott

DULUTH, Minn. – The American Lung Association kicked off Radon Awareness Month Thursday, in effort to stop a silent killer.

Radon is an odorless, tasteless, and invisible gas, and also ranks as the number one cause of lung cancer in the United States. Radon kills more than 21,000 people every year.

To combat the issue, the Duluth Healthy Homes Partnership, working with the Minnesota Department of Health, is asking Northlanders to test their homes for radon.

“The whole state of Minnesota has a higher level of radon than other states, and our area of the state has about two out of five homes that test positive for radon,” said Pat McKone with the American Lung Association of the Upper Midwest.

There will be free radon test kits available at six locations across Duluth:

-Lung Association offices in the Ordean Building

-Essentia’s Caring Ways Cancer Resource Center, 420 East First Street

-One Roof Housing, 12 East Fourth Street

-Ecolibrium3, 2304 West Superior Street

-Marshall Hardware, 4415 East Superior Street

-American Red Cross, 2524 Maple Grove Road

“New house, old house, a slab house, a house with a basement, apartments, anyone we are encouraging to test for radon,” said McKone.

In 2016, over 600 test kits were given out to Duluthians.