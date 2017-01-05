Gov. Walker Wants Special Legislative Session to Tackle Opioid Abuse

Battling Herion and Prescription Drug Abuse

by Matt Suoja

FROM ASSOCIATED PRESS

MADISON, Wis.- (AP)-Gov. Scott Walker says part of the goal of his push to fight prescription drug and heroin addiction in Wisconsin is to get more people clean and in the workforce.

Walker delivered the message in a speech Thursday to the Wisconsin Bankers Association. Walker has called a special legislative session to pass a series of bills targeting opioid abuse. The Legislature is expected to consider Walker’s proposals over the coming weeks and months.

Walker says if someone is addicted “they’re not in the game.” He says his budget will include measures designed to both help get those people back to work but also assist veterans returning from service and inmates being released from prison with finding a job.

Walker says, “Everything we do ties into the workforce.”