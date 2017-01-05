London Road Car Wash Stays Busy in Winter Months

As salt builds up, London Road sees an increase of business

by Chelsee Moe

DULUTH, Minn. – People are definitely noticing the cold weather when it comes to their car this time of year.

Over at London Road Car Wash, employees have been very busy de-icing cars as well as cleaning off salt from the roads.

There really is only a couple of ways to keep your car clean this time of year.

Sam Herstad, the Manager at London Road Car Wash, said “Leave it in the garage. There really isn’t anything you can do. Obviously a car is a big investment so it’s in your best interest to keep them clean.”

London Road Car Wash remains open even in these frigid temperatures.