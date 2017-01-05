One Suspect Pleads Guilty in Hermantown Drive-By

Another Suspect Will be in Court Feb. 9

by Matt Suoja

A Superior man has plead guilty to three counts of felony drive–by shooting in relation to a September incident in Hermantown.

Denzel Perrin, 20, is facing 7 1/2 years in jail for his involvement in the shooting which led to one person being shot with non–life threatening injuries. He will be sentenced Feb. 13.

Another suspect in the case will be back in court for a pretrial hearing Feb. 9.

Robert Lund, 47, is still facing nine felony charges in relation to the incident including four counts each of attempted second–degree murder and felony drive–by shooting. He’s also been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.