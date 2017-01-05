Republican Lawmakers Propose Healthcare Relief

Over 100,000 Minnesotans could see significant changes and relief in their healthcare premium costs.

by Zach Richie

Republican lawmakers in Minnesota announced their plan to bring relief to those who are paying rising health insurance premiums. Some of those currently insured face premium increases of up to sixty-seven percent.

Healthcare facilities around the Northland say they’re keeping tabs on the legislative process. The GOP plan provides both some short and long term solutions to the problems MnSure and healthcare in the state have faced.

The GOP plan would provide $285 million in rebates to Minnesotans buying individual health insurance. The plan would be based off of income, but would be cut off for those who are making eight times the poverty level.

The CEO of St. Luke’s in Duluth said that this is still just a proposal and one that needs to play out in the legislature.

“We’re supportive of anything that would help the people of the state of Minnesota and giving them access to health insurance and hopefully helping them with their health is something we’re interested in all the time,” said John Strange, St. Luke’s CEO.

Republicans have said that they want to pass the relief package as soon as this week, so it could be completed by the time open enrollment ends on January 31st.

The majority of Minnesotans won’t see much of a change from this proposal, but nearly 100,000 could see significant changes.

Governor Dayton said that the changes could be too hard to enact this year and that he also might not be in favor of repealing the ban on for profit insurers.