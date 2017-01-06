Ashland Prepares for Book Across the Bay

The Unique Event Brings Thousands to Ashland

by Lena Takada

Northlanders are preparing to get out and book across the bay.

It’s an Annual event where skiers and snowshoers of all ages travel on the frozen surface of Lake Superior at night, through a course that’s lit only by stars and candle light.

“We have great snow and ice in the winter, and you might as well, if you’re going to be cold you might as well enjoy it,” said JoAnn Erickson, the Office Manager at the Ashland Chamber of Commerce.

The Event draws thousands of people each year, and will be taking place on February 18th.