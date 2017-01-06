Duluth International Airport Paying Close Attention to Fort Lauderdale Incident

Officials don't expect any delays for flights coming in or departing from the airport

by Matt Van Winkle

DULUTH, Minn – The Duluth International Airport says they are constantly monitoring the situation in Fort Lauderdale to ensure the safety of all people flying in and out of the airport.

The Duluth airport, along with all other commercial service airports in the United States, all have their very own security program in place for any potential threats. The airport’s emergency response was established for a variety of situations that could happen. The Duluth Airport Authority (DAA) says air travel in and out of the airport is very safe…but the public should always remain aware of their surroundings…

“Day to day we’re constantly vigilant and we ask the public to be vigilant as well,” said Tom Werner, Executive Director of the DAA. “If you see something, say something, is a common term in this field, but it really does have meaning. It takes everybody to keep a safe facility and we’re on constant guard every day.”

Airport officials, along with the TSA, keep tabs on the intelligence of threats to airports both locally and across the nation.

The airport says their emergency response has been in place since the terrorist attacks on 9/11 and that they are practiced on a regular basis.

Officials tell us they don’t expect any delays for flights coming in or departing from the Duluth airport.