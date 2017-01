Gunflint Sled Dog Race This Weekend

Two Different Races Happening

by Matt Suoja

GUNFLINT TRAIL, Minn.-The Gunflint Mail Run Sled Dog Race kicks off this weekend in Cook County.

There will be two different races which start Saturday and end Sunday.

There be one consisting of 12-dog teams that will go for 110 miles while the other race consists of 8-dog teams and is a 70-mile race.

The races start at 8 a.m. about 30 miles up the Gunflint Trail at the Trail Center Lodge.