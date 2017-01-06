Hardware Stores See Spike In Sales

It's cold and that drives customers through the doors

by Joey Norton

Hardware stores are busy these days keeping people prepared for these rough winter conditions.

Hardware stores like Marshall’s in Lakeside are selling a lot of salt and grit, as well as ice chippers and shovels. They say keeping driveways and sidewalks cleared of ice and snow is essential for the safety of people walking to your door.

“It doesn’t take much for any of us to slip and get hurt. Mailmen are out there, and if anything was to happen, first responders, e.m.t., firefighters, all need to be able to get to your doorstep safe,” A.J. Marshall of Marshall Hardware.

Hardware stores are also going through space heaters, for people looking for that extra boost of warmth in their homes.