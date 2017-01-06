Keeping Warm In The Col

Northwest Outlet Had To Restock

by Joey Norton

This cold snap has many people looking for the proper attire to handle these extreme temps.

Stores like northwest outlet in superior is seeing an increase in sales of things like gloves and hats and other winter items this time of year. So much that they say it’s hard to keep their shelves stocked.

“The down jackets, Columbia, North Face, we actually had to go back and re–order because we ran out early. Having to re–stock really tells us that the down is being picked as a good, warm insulator. It truly is the warmest,” Scoot Miller, Northwest Outlet.

As always, they say the key to staying warm is layering up. If you plan on being outside for extended periods of time, make sure to wear moisture wicking clothing to keep sweat from freezing.