New Year’s Day Break-in Suspect Facing Seven Felony Charges

$75,000 bail set

by Matt Suoja

DULUTH, Minn.-A Duluth man is being held on $75,000 bail after allegedly breaking into a Chester Park home on New Year’s Day and holding two women against their will while also threatening to shoot a 2-year-old.

Phillip Butenhoff, 31, is facing seven felony charges in relation to the incident including first degree burglary, kidnapping to commit bodily harm, and five counts of making terroristic threats.

The alleged perpetrator is due back in court January 25th.