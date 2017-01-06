Oil and Gas Industry Workers Meet for Safety Training

by William Seay

DULUTH, Minn. — It was a day for safety at the DECC in Duluth for members of the local oil and gas industry.

United Piping, Inc., held its annual safety day all day today.

Company employees, clients, and subcontractors, met for various presentations about the latest safety topics.

This is just one of several training sessions these workers will attend throughout the new year.

“Safety is always number one,” says Vice President Mel Olson. “There’s nothing worth doing out there if you cannot do it safely. Certainly working around existing pipeline facilities requires a commitment to safety and being aware of your surroundings.”

More than 400 people attended the safety training session.