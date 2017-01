Viewer Photos: A SubZero Start to the New Year

Viewer Photos from January 2017

by Melissa Lentz

1/6 Stephanie Wagner, Canal Park, Duluth, MN

2/6 Mary Beth Anderson, on Lake Eleven near Sandstone, Minnesota

3/6 Kara and Joe Petron sending in frost from Virginia, Minnesota

4/6 Chris Drovdal near the old Central High School in Duluth

5/6 Richard Wyandt in Inglis, Florida, tempting us with warm weather

6/6 Martha Lind, Duluth, MN

A look at some of the awesome weather phenomenons across the Northland, as we remain in SubZero temperatures through the weekend. Stay Warm!