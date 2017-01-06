Superior Welcomes New Police Officer

Duluth native Justin McIntosh is the latest member of the Superior Police Department.

by Zach Richie

The Superior Police Department worked the majority of 2016 up to six officers short, but with the hiring of Duluth native Justin McIntosh they’re closer to being fully staffed.

Superior Police Chief Nick Alexander said that he expects new members of the force to be honest, display integrity, and show empathy.

Before hitting the streets on patrol, officer McIntosh will head to Eau Claire for more training at the Basic Recruit Academy.

“It’s a dream come true being born and raised in Duluth, dreaming of a career in law enforcement and to be able to start my career out with the city of Superior, it’s hard to put into words,” said McIntosh.

The department held open applications for more officers in December. They hope to complete intervies soon and hire three to five more officers.