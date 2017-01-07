Twin Ports Shipping Considered Slow In 2016

It Was A Tough Year

by Joey Norton

Duluth, Minn

According to the Duluth Seaway Port Authority it was a tough year for tonnage in the twin ports and on the great lakes throughout 2016.

The shipping season will soon come to a close…

As the SOO locks will be shut January 15th halting transportation for salties or fresh water vessels.

The harbor will house nine ships this winter during their stay for steel repairs and painting…

Those in the industry are hopeful our leaders in Washington and across the state will come to an agreement on the bonding bill and Iron Range workers getting back to the job.

“The fact that we’re seeing iron ore moving again, that’s a testament to the strength of Congressman Nolan’s voice in Washington and our Senators as well;

Just really bringing an emphasis to the Great Lakes and what a value our ports have to the industrial heartland of this country,” Says Adele Yorde of Duluth Seaway Port Authority.

Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton has already set aside ten million dollars of federal money in his 2017 will also bring more budget proposal.