Mont Du Lac Resort Steps Their Game Up

by KQDS Staff

Mont Du Lac ski resort is stepping up their game as they plan to unveil their new trophy lodge to the public in the coming week.

Skiers and snow boarders alike have seen the lodge come to life and soon it will be open for anyone to enjoy.

The lodge was constructed out of reclaimed wood imported from British Columbia.

Visitors choosing to stop at the resort will be able to enjoy a full service menu and bar, beautiful scenery of the rolling hills of Wisconsin and Minnesota while being able to host private events like diner parties and weddings.

Management tells us that their excited to open it for all to enjoy

“It’s a great feeling for everybody, the owners are excited, and I think the guests are excited to see the building open up. The building will open up here on January 14th the trophy lodge which is right behind us” Says Hill Manager Mike O’Hara.

Mont Du Lac resort has not only added the trophy lodge but cabins are now on sight.

O’Hara tells us he is looking to draw more people to the resort.

“Were always looking for opportunities here to grow the property and create new recreation activities for everybody in the area.”

The lodge will also have private rooms available for overnight stays.