Park Point Display To Stay

To Much Joy To Not Continue

by Joey Norton

Duluth, Minn

A nearly 2 decade old Christmas tradition almost came to an end, but thanks to community support, that might not be the case.

Every Christmas season, Marcia Hales home illuminates park point with breath taking lights.

“It brings to many people, a Christmas that they haven’t been experiencing” Says Marcia Hales at her display

It’s a display that Marcia puts up mostly by herself, with a little help from friends and family

“It brings joy; it just brings a lot of different things to a lot of different people” says Hales.

Over the years, word of mouth has made the lighting display an icon of Duluth.

“I’ve just been following this story about Marsha, and how special and truly wonderful it is that she’s been doing this for so many years,” Says Debbie Decker as she visits the display.

And the attraction even brings people from across Minnesota to the city

Though there was talk of ending her 19 year old tradition, after many people reached out offering to help put up the display next Christmas season, Marcia decided she wasn’t quite ready to turn the lights off.

“I guess I have the right to change my mind and so, this won’t be my last year,” says Hales.

In Honor of everything Marsha has done to put a smile on the face of everyone who visits the lighting display, a mayoral proclamation was held making January 7 2017 Marsha Hales day in Duluth.

Many visitors are thrilled the tradition will continue

“We’d like to relocate here so it’s great to be part of this history and part of this tradition,” says Kevin Decker.

Because Christmas wouldn’t be quite the same without Marcia’s glowing lights on park point.

“Going to bring the kids up and the grand kids up to see it so it’ll be fantastic. Yeah that’s awesome.”