2 Injured In Duluth House Fire

by KQDS Staff

A house fire in Duluth is responsible for sending two people to the hospital, according to authorities.

The fire happened Saturday on the 400 block of Rustwood Lane.

Thick smoke and flames injured one of the victim’s from smoke inhalation.

The other victim was suffered some burns.

21 Duluth firefighters responded.

The cause is under investigation.