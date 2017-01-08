Banff Mountain Film Festival Comes To Duluth

Festival Features Over 30 Outdoor-Themed films

by Andrew Kirov

DULUTH, Minn. – The Banff Mountain Film Festival world tour came to the DECC this weekend.

The touring film festival features over 30 outdoors-themed films about a wide variety of outdoor subjects like climbing, biking, skiing and the environment.

This is the 12th year the Duluth Cross Country Ski Club has brought the festival to Duluth.

“We enjoy bring this because it brings people from all different kinds of outdoor activities together for a really fun couple nights and gets people excited about being outdoors,” says Annalisa Peterson, president of the Duluth Cross Country Ski Club.

Over 1,700 people attended the festival on Saturday alone, with hundreds more coming on Sunday.