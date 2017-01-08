Mushers Compete In ‘Gunflint Mail Run’

by KQDS Staff

Cook County went to the dogs over the weekend in the annual Gunflint Mail Run Dog Sled races.

The two-day event included two race classes – a 12-dog 110-mile race, and an 8-dog 70-mile race.

The race started and finished at Trail Center Lodge on the Gunflint Trail in Grand Marais.

Check out the Gunflint Mail Run’s Facebook page for race results.

The next dog sled race is the John Beargrease Sunday, Jan. 29.

It’s the longest dog sled race in the lower 48, and is a qualifier for the famed Iditarod in Alaska.