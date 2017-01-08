Nikki’s Notebook: Goals at the Statehouse

Duluth Lawmakers Hope to Invest in Pre-K Education

by KQDS Staff

As the Minnesota legislative session begins in St. Paul, many are wondering how much work will get done this year and if the Republicans and Democrats can make any agreements, especially when it comes to funding projects for the Northland.

“We have a lot on our plate, because we didn’t get anything done last session,” said Rep. Jennifer Schultz (DFL-Duluth).

Education is likely on a back-burner as legislators struggle to work to fix rising health care premiums and make an agreement to set a two-year budget for Minnesota.

Duluth lawmakers are still hopeful for some kind of advances for the Minnesota Public Schools system.

“We want to continue to strengthen our education system, that we don’t balance the budget at a cost to the public and keep schools strong,” said Rep. Liz Olson, (DFL-Duluth).

Lawmakers say currently, they’re focused on Pre-K funding, last year Minnesota invested $25 million dollars into that area.

“Investing into education, especially preschool and Pre-K it makes a bigger impact to intervene early,” said Rep. Schultz.