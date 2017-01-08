Several Snow Systems to Build Up Accumulations This Week

by Gino Recchia

The first chance of snow is ongoing today. We have a weak level of low pressure in South Dakota that is transporting moisture northward to the Northland. It is also getting assistance from the arctic high pressure that brought in all the cold temperatures earlier this week. Snowfall amounts with this clipper will be a dusting along the Borderlands and also in Burnett, Washburn, and Sawyer Counties. Areas elsewhere will see around and inch of snow. The North Shore including the Twin Ports will see an inch and a half to near 3 inches of snow.

The snow will be ending by midnight as it makes a quick escape into Canada. Behind it, clouds will clear and temperatures will drop below zero in North Central Minnesota. Lakeshore areas will dip near 0 in Northeast Minnesota. Northwest Wisconsin and the U.P. of Michigan should remain a degree or two above zero. Tomorrow will be our next accumulating snowfall event. A new low pressure developing in the Rockies will send a first wave of snowfall into the Northland moving in from the Southeast. Snow should start around noon to the west and in the very early afternoon to the east. Snowfall amounts look to be 1-4 inches. North Shore areas will see some enhancement with east southeast winds which is why a winter storm watch has been issues for the Lakeshore areas of Cook County.

The majority of the first wave of accumulating snowfall should end as midnight approaches but light snow showers and flurries will be possible overnight especially over parts of the North Shore with the continues flow off Lake Superior. The second wave of snow will then arrive from due west by the early morning. Western Counties will see the snow first and then as the system progresses east, by noon all of the Northland should see snow falling. Snow will end by the late evening as cold air fill in behind it. Snowfall totals with this wave will be 1-4 inches again.

Another storm will move in on Wednesday bringing another coating of snow to the Northland. Totals look to be a dusting to 3 inches of snow with this system. Snowfall totals by the end of the week could be near a foot depending on how well each storm lines up. We have discrepancies in the forecast right now with a small adjustment to the north or snow with various forecast models.In Either case, Confidence is moderate to say the least that someone in the area will see more than 6 inches of snow by the end of the work week from all these snow makers. Below shows two different models take on the snow systems.