29th Annual Duluth Wedding Show to Feature Nearly 150 Exhibitors

Coffee Conversation: Planning Your Special Day

by Natalie Froistad

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center will be filled with brides and grooms as they plan their special day.

The 29th Annual Duluth Wedding Show is Saturday, January 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be nearly 150 exhibitors to give advice and assist on the wedding day of many couples.

A fashion show at 3 p.m. will highlight the latest wedding trends.

After the fashion show a wedding couple will win the Grand Prize of three nights at Iberostar Playa Mita, all inclusive, with round trip airfare from Minneapolis courtesy of Divine Destinations and Lundeen Productions.

Advance tickets are now available at www.duluthweddingshow.com.