Duluth Cross Country Ski Club Needs Your Help

Their Goal is to Make Duluth the Best Cross Country Skiing City it Can Be

by Lena Takada

DULUTH, Minn – The Duluth Cross Country Ski Club, also known as DXC, is working to help make Duluth the best cross country skiing city it can be, for both locals and visitors.

A large part of this effort is building the Grand Avenue Nordic Center, and more ski trails. DXC is working to raise $500,000 to put toward these efforts.

The group has raised around 65% of that goal.

But last weekend, DXC just finished their biggest fundraising campaign, the Banff Film Festival, and is hoping the funds raised in that event can put a big dent in the amount they have left to reach their goal.

“I think we estimate we had over 1750 people on Saturday night at the film festival,” said Annalisa Peterson, the President of DXC.