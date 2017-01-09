Forest Service Signs Land Deal Exchange with PolyMet

6,650 Acres Will be Transferred

by Melissa Lentz

DULUTH, Minn. – Today, January 9, 2017, the United State Forest Service signed the Final Record of Decision (ROD) authorizing a land exchange with PolyMet Mining Inc.

The exchange calls for the Forest Service to convey 6,650 acres of federal land in exchange of 6,690 acres of non-federal lands. This decision will transfer the surface property owned by the Forest Service to PolyMet, who controls the mineral rights, thereby enabling the development of the proposed NorthMet copper-nickel mine pending other Federal and state requirements.

This decision comes after thorough environmental analysis and public engagement process.

Throughout the process, the United State Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Forest Service consulted with the Fond du Lac, Grand Portage, and Bois Forte Bands of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe resulting in identifying project mitigation to protect cultural resources. The mining project and the lands proposed for exchange are within the 1854 Ceded Territory where these Bands have hunting and gathering rights.

Representative Rick Nolan applauded the announcement today, “This is wonderful news for our Iron Range,” he stated. “We are another step closer to making the PolyMet initiative a reality. I will continue to work with the appropriate agencies to ensure that the proposed project moves forward in an efficient manner.”

While the project continues to take steps toward finalization, over 22,000 public objections were filed to the U.S. Forest Service shortly after the draft of the ROD was released in November 2015.

Paul Danicic, Executive Director of the Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness issued the following statement in response to the decision made today,

“The transfer of thousands of acres of Superior National Forest land to

PolyMet is a bad deal for taxpayers, premature, and not in the public interest.

No exchange of land can undo the damage that PolyMet would do to this area.

The land that PolyMet seeks to mine contains thousands of acres of highvalue

wetlands that are irreplaceable.

The standard for federal land exchanges is that the exchange must be in the

public interest. PolyMet would create polluted water that would require

expensive treatment for hundreds of years. PolyMet would be the largest

permitted destruction of wetlands in Minnesota history. The risk to the St.

Louis River, Lake Superior, and downstream communities from this mine

proposal demonstrates why it is not in the public interest.

The land exchange is a bad deal for taxpayers and the public. The land

PolyMet would receive has been valued at just $550 per acre, well below its

actual value as land essential to a mining proposal. The federal government

will even have to pay $425,000 in cash to PolyMet. If a land exchange is to

occur, it should at least fairly value the land and protect taxpayers.

The land exchange is premature because PolyMet has not shown they can

meet state and federal law. They have received no state or federal permit for

their mine proposal. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has not even certified

that PolyMet’s environmental review is complete. Until PolyMet proves they

can meet state and federal law, there is no reason for the Forest Service to

transfer thousands of acres of Superior National Forest land to PolyMet.”

Before the Forest Service can move forward with implementing the decision, the agency must print, publish and mail the Final ROD, as well as publish legal notice.

Additional steps for the project include, the final component of the environmental review will be the U.S. Army Corps Record of Decision and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Pollution Control Agency must sign off on their respective permits.