Knowing Your Neighbors: Cooking With Culbert’s Café

Culbert's Offers a Wide Variety of Homemade Items, Always Fresh and Never Frozen

by Brett Scott

CLOQUET, Minn. – Many of you are trying hard to keep resolutions as we head further into the New Year. For some, fresh, never frozen foods might be on the list.

In this week’s Knowing Your Neighbors, we’re trying out a few tasty options.

If you’re motoring down Cloquet Avenue, the smell of quality cooking creates big smiles.

“It’s all about the customers and what they like. We do a lot of things from scratch,” said Heather Culbert, Owner of Culbert’s Café.

Heather and her husband Adam, along with their family of four, are making quality meals at Culbert’s Café.

“We shred our own hash browns; we do our hand cut fries and put them right in the fryer,” said Culbert.

Opening up on March 1 of 2016, the community oriented café already receives rave reviews.

“My husband kind of encouraged me to do it, because I always talked about it. At first we were back and forth on what to do,” said Culbert.

For Heather, every crack of an egg, stir, and flip comes from the heart.

“We try to have it so it’s comfortable in here.”

Each order up at Culbert’s comes with a free plate of customer service.

“Basically if I decide I want to make a certain soup one day, I can, if a customer wants a certain pie, then I can make it for them,” said Culbert. “I love the customers and I love my staff!”

Passion, pouring out to customers every single day.

“It’s nice because if you are at the bar you can sit and talk to the cook while their cooking,” said Culbert.

Cooking, while creating close customer connections.

Unlike corporate-owned chains, Culbert’s offers fresh, never frozen foods, offering a savory selection in this small Minnesota town.

“Follow your dreams and you know, give it a shot! If you don’t give it a shot then you can’t say you didn’t try or do it,” said Culbert.

Culbert’s Café also offers a wide variety of homemade pies including banana cream, butterscotch, and peanut butter fudge.

The Café is located at 1304 Cloquet Avenue in Cloquet, Minnesota. They are open from 6:00a.m. until 3:00p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7:00a.m. until 3:00p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

