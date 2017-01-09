Playing With a Purpose

Superior Senior Inspiring Skaters

by Dilan Michaels

When Emma Peterson takes the ice she’s all business.

Superior Senior Defender Emma Peterson comments, “I listen to music and stuff, just focus. I kind of go through my head what I have to do during the game, picture different situations on the ice.”

Her Head Coach Kayla Chilstrom adds, “She’s one of those players where, wherever she’s needed she’ll get the job done for us.”

Now in her senior year, she’s not only one of the top scorers in the northland, but her 19 goals have her ranked 4th in the entire state.

Peterson comments, “It’s not something I like to go brag about, it’s just, I’m out there to have fun.”

Earlier in 2016, she committed to play college hockey for the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire.

Peterson says, “It was a stressful process, but I mean it was fun to see all the different colleges, I chose Eau Claire because I really liked the campus and the coaches, and the team that’s already there.”

However, despite her elite status Peterson is just one of the girls.

Coach Chilstrom says, “She’s one of those players that in practice or in a games she makes everyone a better player and person around her.

Peterson adds, “It’s meant a lot, the coaches, the players, the community. It just means a lot.”

Now Peterson is determined to use her senior year to give back to the program that helped her achieve her dream.

Peterson explains, “It’s built a lot of confidence just by achieving things throughout my career knowing that I can always do better, and that there’s more to look forward to.”

Coach Chilstrom adds, “They see her walking through the lobby or around the rink and they go oh there’s Emma Peterson you know? So she brings excitement to the youth program as well.”

Helping to inspire a new generation of Superior girls hockey.

Coach Chilstroms says, “Girls that are on the team now that used to watch her in the stands, it was always their goal to be able to play alongside Emma.”

Peterson adds, “It’s better to start younger because then you can grow and improve throughout the years and build that character and confidence.”