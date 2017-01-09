Snowmobile Safety Concerns

Recent snowmobile fatalities have Northlanders concerned for safety.

by Graham Hakala

Duluth, Minn. – With recent snowmobile fatalities in the Northland, experts are warning people to keep an eye on safety precautions. Alcohol and snowmobiling are a major cause of accidents on the trails. Speed is another factor. Experts caution riders to stay on their side of the trail, and abide by posted speed limits. As of right now, trail conditions are less than favorable for safe riding.

“Groomers haven’t even hit the trails yet,” said Jim Bionchi, Over the Hill Night Riders Snowmobile Club president said. “They should be extremely careful until they do. Right now there hasn’t been enough ice in the swamps, and it’s very dangerous. Ditches need to get filled.”

Snowmobile safety certification is required for all riders under 40. Contact the DNR to find an upcoming course near you.