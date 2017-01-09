State Auditor Rebecca Otto Announces Run for Governor

Otto Joins the Race for Minnesota Governor, Along with Coleman and Murphy

by Brett Scott

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota state auditor Rebecca Otto announced Monday, she is planning to run for governor next year.

Otto is the third Democrat to announce a campaign to replace Democratic Governor Mark Dayton who will leave office when his term expires.

St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman said in December he will launch a campaign.

State Representative Erin Murphy, a former House majority leader, has also declared her candidacy.

The 53-year-old three-term auditor says she’s planning a statewide “listening tour'” to connect with voters.