Tips on How to Fix Your Frozen Pipes

Frozen Pipes Stop Working, and Can Even Crack if Left Frozen

by Lena Takada

When temperatures drop low, frozen pipes can cause big problems, because pipes especially water lines, stop working altogether when they’re frozen.

Experts say it’s crucial to keep pipes warm so they don’t freeze. You can do this by circulating air around the pipes with a fan, or keeping cabinet doors under the sink open so the pipes can get warm air. If your pipes do freeze, it’s important to shut off the water main leading to the pipes, and to use something like a hair dryer to thaw the ice blockage.

“I don’t recommend a flame because of safety concerns but if you can’t get it thawed out call a plumber and we can take care of it,” said Caleb Wistad a Plumber at ASP Plumbing.