Tips for Keeping Skin from Drying Out During the Winter

Cold, dry temperatures along with running the heat in your home can be a recipe for dry skin

by Matt Van Winkle

DULUTH, Minn. – If you’ve noticed your skin drying out more lately, you’re probably not alone. Twin Ports Dermatology in Duluth has seen a lot of patients with dry skin and rashes this winter.

Heather Smith, a physician assistant at Twin Ports Dermatology, says mixing the cold, dry temperatures along with running the heat in your home can be a recipe for dry skin. Daily moisturizing and exfoliation is also recommended to keep skin hydrated.

Smith says there are a few things you can avoid to prevent skin from drying out.

“Avoiding harsh soaps, avoiding fragrances, anything that is going to strip or exfoliate the skin too much,” says Smith. “Sometimes in the winter you have to switch up your products and go to a more gentle skin care. Just listening to your skin, if your skin feels like it’s more on the dry side, don’t continue to use the same products you’re using and switch it up.”

Smith suggests using CeraVe, Aveeno or Vanicream moisturizers. She also adds applying sun screen will help keep your skin from drying out and add an extra layer of protection.