UMD Theatre Gives Encore Performance in Fundraising Effort

"One River" Heads to Regionals

by Natalie Froistad

DULUTH, Minn. – University of Minnesota-Duluth theater students are being recognized for their work.

The production “One River,” written and directed by UMD Professor Tom Isbell, has been selected as one of six in the region to be performed at the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival at the Region V Festival in Des Moines, Iowa.

The regional competition runs from January 22-28.

This is the 12th time UMD has performed in the competition since 1985.

To fund the trip to Des Moines the group is performing “One River” on Saturday, January 14 at 7:30 p.m.

When “One River” was performed in October it sold out each performance.

The production tells the stories of the St. Louis Watershed.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students. They can be purchased by calling 218-726-8561, or heading to tickets.umn.edu.