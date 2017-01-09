Warm Areas Popular Travel Destinations for Duluthians

January and February are Some of the Busiest Times for Travel Agents

by Lena Takada

DULUTH, Minn. – With people looking to get out of the cold for a few days, January and February are some of the busiest times of the year for travel agents.

Popular destinations for Duluthians include cruises to the Caribbean, Mexico, Jamaica, and Punta Cana. These destinations are favored by Northlanders because of their (to no one’s surprise) warm temperatures, proximity, and affordable prices.

“I’m finding that a lot of people really want to spend money on experiences. Folks are not into collecting stuff anymore. They’re into showing their friends what they’re doing and they’re into having enjoyable experiences with their friends and family,” said Toni Gray, a Group Travel Planner at Twin Ports Travel.

Some Travel agents say when the temperature drops, their phones start ringing off the hook.