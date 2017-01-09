Woman Sentenced to Almost 29 years for Role in Iron Range Murder

Victim was Her Boyfriend

by Matt Suoja

VIRGINIA, Minn.-Janessa Peters received a 346-month prison sentence after pleading guilty in November to intentional second-degree murder for her role in the slaying of her boyfriend 28-year-old Harley Jacka of Virginia.

Allegedly Jacka was murdered after his Peters requested it be done.

Peters is the third of four people to be sentenced for being involved in the murder. She earlier testified that she told another co-defendant, Bartholamy Drift, 42, of Virginia, that she wanted him to kill Jacka.

She said she no longer wanted to be in a relationship with the victim.

Drift also pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 23.

Anthony Isham, 45, of Nett Lake received a 363-month sentence last month for his role in the crime. John Isham, 40, a cousin of Anthony Isham, earlier pleaded guilty to aiding an offender and obstructing an investigation. He received a 78-month prison sentence.

Assistant St. Louis County Attorneys Jon Holets and Nick Campanario prosecuted the case.