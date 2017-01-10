Bill Would Take Midwest, Wyoming Wolves Off Endangered List

by The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Some members of Congress are making another run at taking gray wolves in the upper Midwest and Wyoming off the endangered list.

The United States Fish and Wildlife Service had tried to take wolves in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Wyoming off the list, saying those populations had recovered sufficiently to allow resumed hunting under state management plans. But courts in 2014 re-imposed federal protections for the wolves.

A bill introduced Tuesday by U.S. Representative Collin Peterson of Minnesota, Sean Duffy of Wisconsin, and Liz Cheney of Wyoming would block the courts form intervening.

Similar proposals failed to advance last year, partly due to White House opposition, but farmers and ranchers who say they have no way to protect their livestock from problem wolves are hoping that changes under the Trump administration.