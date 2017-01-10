The Boat Club Restaurant Opening At Fitgers

New Restaurant Coming To The Fitgers Mall

by Dilan Michaels

There’s a new place to eat is coming to the Fitger’s building.

The Boat Club restaurant will soon be featured in the basement of the Fitger’s building, replacing the old Midi restaurant. The new spot will specialize in fresh seafood and steaks, as well as other options.

Fitger’s Mall Manager Tami Tanski Sherman says, “The Boat Club is actually not only going to serve this room, but our hotel. It will be doing all the room service for the hotel. They’ll have the courtyard, as well as the little deck out there so we’ll be able to expand to larger venues.”

The Boat Club is hoping to be open early this February, So be sure to make your Valentine’s Day reservations.