Brickyard Fire Likely Caused By Lightning

by Matt Suoja

HIBBING, Minn.-The cause of an August fire that burned down the Brickyard Sports Bar and Grill in Hibbing has come forward.

The Hibbing fire marshal told Fox 21 that the most likely cause was a lightning strike.

The marshal said he couldn’t rule out an extension cord as the source of blaze, but lightning was more likely. There was an extension cord near where they thought the fire started.

Numerous witnesses came forward to support the lightning strike theory and there were reports of lightning strikes in the area the day of the fire.