Duluth Gas Station Will Now Pump Your Gas

The ICO on London Road is offering the free service Monday through Friday from 12 to 3 p.m.

by Matt Van Winkle

DULUTH, Minn. – If the cold, snowy conditions outside have kept you from filling up your gas tank this winter, a Duluth business is offering a new service to help its customers.

The ICO gas station at the corner of London Road and 21st Ave. East will now pump your gas for you.

They’re offering the free service Monday through Friday from 12 to 3 p.m.

The ICO station says they’ve received a lot of requests for assistance filling up the last few weeks and thought this would be a nice service to offer their customers.

“They asked me if I would like to do it and I said sure I’d love to do it, to give back and get outside,” says Gordie Runquist, manager of the London Road ICO. “You get to talk to people more because they run in and out. It’s like the old days again.”

The gas station began offering the service on Monday and has already seen a very positive reaction from customers.

“It’s fantastic, especially in weather like this,” said Brad bombardier, a customer at ICO. “Very good, unexpected.”

ICO says they plan to keep pumping customer’s tanks all the way through summer.